Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after acquiring an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 86,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,805. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.