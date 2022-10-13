Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 514,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.