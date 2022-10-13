Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 15,737 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 2.0 %

PAYX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.18. 41,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

