Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,183 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

