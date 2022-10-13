Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 172,816 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,816 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 11.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unilever by 7.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 179,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,686. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

