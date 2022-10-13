Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 83,673 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,673 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of T traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 2,216,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

