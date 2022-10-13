Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 10.30%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

