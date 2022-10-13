CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.68.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,910,542. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

