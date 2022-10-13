Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $90,072,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.42. 8,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,463. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

