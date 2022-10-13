CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.77.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

