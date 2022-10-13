Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 11,700 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 11.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 476,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CVM stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

