Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Stories
