Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 2,950 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Neogen by 2,768.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after buying an additional 184,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neogen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

