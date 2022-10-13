Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 2,950 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 12.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 260,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NEOG opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

