Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

