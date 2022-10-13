Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 1,347,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

