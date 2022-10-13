Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,884 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

