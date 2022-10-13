Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

