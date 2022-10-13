Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

