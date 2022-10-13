CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 21,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

