CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPG) Shares Down 83.5%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 83.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Approximately 232,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 135,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.20 ($1.13).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Stock Down 83.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.69.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

