Cwm LLC Acquires 183,002 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,002 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

