Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,971,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.