Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 231,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $49.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

