Cwm LLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 142.0% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.68 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.