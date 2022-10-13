Cwm LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $192.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $191.65 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.26.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

