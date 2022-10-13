Cwm LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,744 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

