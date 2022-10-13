Cwm LLC Purchases 27,744 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,079,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

