Cwm LLC Purchases 51,497 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $196,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

