Cwm LLC Purchases 76,260 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,260 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 1,259,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

