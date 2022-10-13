Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.