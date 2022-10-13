Cwm LLC Sells 50,469 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,469 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,658,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

