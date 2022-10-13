Cwm LLC Sells 8,140 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PGR opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.22.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

