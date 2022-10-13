CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.81.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.57. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

