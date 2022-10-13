D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 14,382 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11,088.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 137,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

