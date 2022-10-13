D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,798,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.75 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

