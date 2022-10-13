D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 523 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Mastercard by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $7,276,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,478,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,250,009,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $336.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

