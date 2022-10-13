D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $224.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

