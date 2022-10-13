D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

