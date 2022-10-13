D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $52.35 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

