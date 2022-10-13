D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Shares of AMAT opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

