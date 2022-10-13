D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

