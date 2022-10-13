DAGCO Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $359.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

