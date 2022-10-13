Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 26,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,261. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

