Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 68.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

