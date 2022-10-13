DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. Equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

