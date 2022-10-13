Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in September

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS DBCCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

