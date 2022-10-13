Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $24.87 or 0.00130253 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $358.70 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00286274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025274 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,185,885 coins and its circulating supply is 14,421,338 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Users are able to generate DCR through the process of mining. Decred has a current supply of 14,185,885.35481751 with 14,418,805.50645022 in circulation. The last known price of Decred is 24.65741786 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,027,139.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decred.org/.”

