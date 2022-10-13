Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $361.87. 21,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

