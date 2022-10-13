DEI Price Up 1.2% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $923.62 million and approximately $9,505.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00265350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003817 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEI (DEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DEI has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DEI is 0.12299808 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,777.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deus.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

